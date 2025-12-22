Ukraine Calls Miami Meetings ‘Productive, Constructive’, Discusses Development Of 20-Point Plan With US

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, termed the Ukrainian delegation's meetings with American and European counterparts, in the backdrop of discussions on a peace deal in Miami, "productive and constructive."

In a statement issued on X, Umerov stated that a separate meeting over further development of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, aligning positions on a multilateral security guarantee framework, and aligning positions on a US Security guarantee framework for Ukraine.

Rustam Umerov wrote, "Over the last three days in Florida, the Ukrainian delegation held a series of productive and constructive meetings with American and European partners. The Ukrainian delegation included Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov."

"The American delegation included Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum. Key European National Security Advisors also joined the discussions to align on a shared strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States, and Europe," the statement added.

"A separate constructive meeting was also held in a US-Ukraine format, during which four key documents were focused on: further development of a 20-point plan, aligning positions on a Multilateral security guarantee framework, aligning positions on a US Security guarantee framework for Ukraine, and further development on an economic and prosperity plan," the statement said.

Ukraine stated it discussed timelines and the next steps for peace.

Umerov stated, "Particular attention was given to discussing timelines and the sequencing of next steps. Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace. Our shared priority is to stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine's recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity.

"Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities, but also a dignified foundation for a stable future. Ukraine highly values the leadership and support of the United States and the continued close coordination with its partners in the next stages of this important work," the statement read.

Earlier, special envoy of the Russian President and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, stated that the discussions on a settlement for a peace deal in Ukraine were being held constructively, TASS reported.

The negotiations were held between Russia and the United States as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Washington to increase pressure on Moscow.

The meeting included Dmitriev, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as reported by TASS.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting on Saturday, Dmitriev said, "Discussions are being held constructively," as quoted by TASS."

Trump's envoys have been negotiating a 20-point peace plan with Ukrainian, Russian, and European officials over the past few weeks. Russia, meanwhile, has shown little willingness to compromise on its territorial ambitions in Ukraine, believing it can consolidate its position as the war continues and divisions emerge among Ukraine's European allies, as reported by Al Jazeera.