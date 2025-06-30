Ukraine Destroys Russia’s S-400 In Drone Strike – If Putin’s Shield Can Fall, Should India Still Trust It?

New Delhi: A drone flew low over Crimea and found its mark. Seconds later, flames leapt from the Russian base. Ukraine had done the unthinkable – it struck deep into Russia’s most prized air defense system, the S-400.

This was no ordinary hit. Ukrainian forces targeted the 91N6E “Big Bird” radar, the eye of the S-400. Two of them were destroyed in one swoop. Ukraine’s military intelligence confirmed the strike. The attack was carried out by GUR’s Ghost unit – a name that now echoes louder than ever.

The strike happened in Crimea, a region Moscow calls its own since 2014. Ukraine never accepted that. And now, it is making sure Russia feels it every day.

Russia calls the S-400 one of the best air defense systems in the world. It sells it proudly to global allies, including India. But when drones worth a fraction of a missile can breach its radar net, questions follow. Sharp ones. From both friends and foes.

The Big Bird radar is not just a part of the S-400. It is the spine. It scans threats 600 kilometers away, be it ballistic missiles or stealth fighters. It works with the S-band frequency and uses phased array tech to track incoming dangers. Without it, the S-400 can still fire. But it may be firing blind.

That is what makes this strike serious. Ukraine did not only damage a piece of hardware. It cracked open a system once believed to be nearly untouchable. A system India has already started inducting. A system Russia still claims is unmatched.

But nothing bleeds confidence like a smoking wreck.

The S-400 may survive this war. But its reputation? That is taking a direct hit. India, watching closely, may now have a few questions of its own.