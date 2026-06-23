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  • /Training to seduce the enemy: How Ukraine's secret 'witch' network guides frontline drone strikes | EXPLAINED

Training to seduce the enemy: How Ukraine's secret 'witch' network guides frontline drone strikes | EXPLAINED

Know how Ukraine's underground network of "Vidmas"—civilian women weaponising encrypted apps, local insights, and online honeytraps—is guiding precision drone strikes against Russian forces from kitchen tables across Europe.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
Training to seduce the enemy: How Ukraine's secret 'witch' network guides frontline drone strikes | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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