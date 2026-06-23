At the onset of Russia's total invasion of Ukraine, public resistance was fierce, loud, and clear—most memorably through the viral video of a grandmother offering sunflower seeds to the Russian paratrooper so they could bloom upon his death. Now more than four years into a conflict that has already outlived World War I, that resistance has been swallowed up by darkness, shifting to a quiet digital hunt, carried out almost entirely by women.
According to an investigative article by The Atlantic, Ukrainian military intelligence has used encrypted communications, local observation, and online manipulation to weaponise the conflict. At the heart of the underground campaign are women—or digital avatars of women—who are running a military kill chain out of European checkpoints, clinics, and dining room tables.
Video of a Ukrainian woman confronting a Russian soldier: "Take some seeds, put them in your pockets. So at least sunflowers will grow when you die here." pic.twitter.com/hwnLtORPAk— Peter Liakhov (@peterliakhov) February 25, 2022
Whenever resistance commanders talk about their female operatives, there is always one term of Ukrainian folklore that emerges: vidma, which roughly means 'witch'. Contrary to the common Western interpretation of the witch as someone destined to be burnt alive, vidma in Ukrainian folklore tradition is a respected woman endowed with indispensable, unique knowledge.
"They were respected for their knowledge, not burned for it," Lesia Orobets, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament, told The Atlantic.
The role of contemporary vidmas lies in providing intelligence assets. They are the people passing Russian military check-points carrying groceries, working in the occupied municipal administration, working as volunteers in aid distribution centers of Russians – all the while recording everything they observe about troops' movements, vehicles, supplies etc.
Petro Andriushchenko, who controls an underground resistance group from the outside of occupied Mariupol, stressed the importance of having females among the operatives. "They can do things and go places that men simply can't," Andriushchenko said. "And besides, they are ruthless."
The sophistication of the network largely depends on psychological operations and systematic online manipulation. For example, in one case, a Russian soldier in the occupied area spent several months talking online to an imaginary Ukrainian housewife – lonely and empathic. When he finally sent an innocuous photo from his post, a map could be seen in the background.
The housewife never existed. The profile was maintained by a Ukrainian military intelligence officer. Immediately after receiving the picture, the pinpointed position was attacked using a drone strike.
Ukrainian intelligence officers like Serhiy, who conducts such "honeytrap" operations, assure that the Ukrainian special services have created particular strategies for cultivating digital assets. Operatives have admitted that Russian soldiers, particularly Chechen troops, often become victims of online manipulation and romance.
The information gathered by civilian resistance groups goes straight to the frontline operations. A company commander in the 426th Unmanned Systems Regiment of Ukraine stated that a considerable part of the daily precision drone strikes relies completely on coordinates provided by civilian sources.
For high-profile targets like command posts, ammunition depots, or anti-aircraft missile batteries, the interval between an operative texting a target soldier and the drone delivery of an explosive payload can be just 15 minutes. In multiple cases, handlers continued to text-target soldiers up until the moment the drone impact took place.
Moreover, the network has a global presence. Refugees escaping from the occupied regions, like former Kherson hospital worker Roksana, verify the targets from abroad. Taking advantage of detailed local geographic knowledge distinguishing regular barns from secret Russian storage depots, civilians guide the drone attacks from remote locations in Poland and Germany.
By revealing the existence of such networks, Ukrainians hope to induce paranoia of overwhelming intensity in the invading troops. The goal of the operatives is to make Russian soldiers constantly suspicious of the civilian population.
"I want every Russian soldier who has set foot on our land to carry that paranoia with him, suffocating, relentless, every second of every day," an underground agent code-named Sestra, operating inside Mariupol, told reporters. "I want him to look at the grandmother at the market, at the bus driver, at the doctor... and to see in each of them his own potential destruction."
Addressing international concerns regarding Ukrainian front-line casualties, former MP Orobets dismissed the notion of an end to the resistance. "People ask what happens if Ukraine runs out of men," Orobets noted. "Be careful what you wish for. If Ukraine's women are in charge, there won't be a Russian left alive."
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