Ukraine invasion possible in 'next several days', says US President Joe Biden; Russia denies

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden on Thursday said that there are 'very high' chances that Russia will attempt to invade Ukraine in the "next several days", reported PTI.

The US President added that he is not planning on holding talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry denied all such claims and asserted that the country is not planning any attack on Ukraine, reported AFP.

This comes moments after Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow, which led to strong reactions from the US.

The State Department has called the expulsion of the diplomatic chief unprovoked.

Earlier in the day, NATO allies also accused Russia of misleading the world by claiming and staging the return of some troops from the Ukrainian borders, reporting that Moscow has instead added as many as 7,000 more forces near its tense border with Ukraine.

The alliance warned Thursday that the buildup has only strengthened its resolve.

(With agency inputs)

