Ukraine Launches Drone Strike On Largest Oil Refineries In Russia

Ukrainian drones targeted one of Russia’s largest oil refineries on Sunday, triggering a fire at the facility, as the conflict between the two nations has continued for over three years. The strikes on the Kirishi refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region were confirmed by both Russian officials and Ukraine’s military.

The refinery, operated by Russian oil major Surgutneftegas, produces nearly 17.7 million metric tonnes of crude annually (approximately 355,000 barrels per day) and ranks among the top three facilities in Russia by output. The Kirishsky Oil Refinery ranks among Russia’s largest refineries, producing approximately 80 different petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and others. It also plays a key role in supplying the Russian armed forces.

Ukraine Confirms Strikes Aimed at Weakening Russian Military Supply Lines

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that explosions and a fire occurred at the refinery following the strike. They added that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically targeting Russia’s military-economic resources, focusing on disrupting the supply of fuel, weapons, and ammunition to its occupying forces, with further updates expected.

"On the night of September 14, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck the Kirishsky Oil Refinery in Leningrad Oblast. Explosions and a fire were reported at the refinery. The results of the strike are being assessed. The Kirishsky Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia. It produces around 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and more, and is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically working to weaken the military-economic capabilities of the aggressor state, particularly in supplying fuel, weapons, and ammunition to its occupation forces. More to come! Glory to Ukraine," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a post on social media.

While Russian authorities have not detailed the impact of the attack, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that at least 80 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight across Russia, occupied Crimea, and the nearby Sea of Azov.

Governor Confirms No Casualties, Fire Successfully Extinguished

Governor of Leningrad Oblast Alexander Drozdenko stated that three drones were intercepted overnight in the Kirishi area, but debris from the downed drones caused a fire at the refinery. He added that there were no injuries and the fire was successfully extinguished.

