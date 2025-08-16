Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Trump To Hold Meeting With Zelenskyy, May Talk To Putin Again 'If All Works Out'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office in Washington on Monday, adding that if all goes well, a meeting with President Putin will be scheduled afterward.

Trump stressed that the best way to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is through a direct peace settlement rather than just a ceasefire, which often does not succeed, and expressed hope that these diplomatic efforts would save millions of lives.

"A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up. President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.