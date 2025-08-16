Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946977https://zeenews.india.com/world/ukraine-russia-conflict-trump-to-hold-meeting-with-zelenskyy-may-talk-to-putin-again-if-all-works-out-2946977.html
NewsWorld
TRUMP

Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Trump To Hold Meeting With Zelenskyy, May Talk To Putin Again 'If All Works Out'

Trump stressed that the best way to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is through a direct peace settlement rather than just a ceasefire, which often does not succeed, and expressed hope that these diplomatic efforts would save millions of lives.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Trump To Hold Meeting With Zelenskyy, May Talk To Putin Again 'If All Works Out' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office in Washington on Monday, adding that if all goes well, a meeting with President Putin will be scheduled afterward. 

Trump stressed that the best way to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is through a direct peace settlement rather than just a ceasefire, which often does not succeed, and expressed hope that these diplomatic efforts would save millions of lives.

"A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up. President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK