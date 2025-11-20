Ukraine’s Deadliest Night Of 2025: Russia Fires 470 Drones And 48 Missiles In One Go, Turns Ternopil To Ash

Kyiv: The western Ukrainian city of Ternopil woke up to devastation after a fierce overnight barrage left at least 25 people dead and 73 injured, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. The ministry said three children were among those who lost their lives as entire residential blocks came under heavy attack just after midnight.

Officials described a frantic rescue operation that continued through the morning. Teams from the State Emergency Service and the National Police worked around burning buildings and collapsed walls while using 45 specialised units of equipment, including robotic systems, to search for survivors.

The ministry confirmed the toll in a message on X and said responders were still combing through debris in several neighbourhoods. The shelling triggered major fires inside nine-storey apartment buildings that took hours to control.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the assault was part of a wider attack across multiple regions, which involved more than 470 attack drones and 48 missiles of different types. He said one of the missiles was ballistic, while the others were cruise missiles launched in waves during the night.

Zelenskyy said Ternopil was among the worst-hit areas. He described “significant destruction” in the city and said emergency workers were trying to reach people believed to be trapped under collapsed structures.

He wrote on X that teams in many regions were dealing with the aftermath of the strikes, which targeted residential areas and public infrastructure.

The president also shared details from Kharkiv, where a separate wave of attacks caused injuries to dozens of residents, including children, and damaged key transport links and energy supply points. He said the strikes did not spare Ivano-Frankivsk, where three people were injured, including two children.

More attacks were recorded in the Lviv, Donetsk, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy and Dnipro regions, hitting energy facilities and civilian areas.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs air-defence missiles, additional defence systems, combat aircraft support and more drone production to prevent further casualties. He said the ongoing conflict is now in its fourth year and that Russia should face responsibility for the continued attacks.

Ukraine also highlighted a series of commitments secured during Zelenskyy’s recent visits to Greece, France and Spain. The president said the three countries pledged new security and economic support worth more than EUR 515 million.

He said Greece agreed to guarantee gas supplies for the winter and expand its role as an energy hub for the region. France confirmed its plans to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities and outlined a long-term agreement that includes 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035, SAMP/T air-defence systems, advanced radar technology and additional military aid.

Spain also announced new support that includes EUR 100 million for air-defence missiles, EUR 215 million for the SAFE instrument, EUR 200 million for Ukraine’s energy sector and a package that features IRIS-T missiles.