Ukraine’s Zelensky Says US Tariffs on Russia’s Trade Partners Are ‘Right’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed support for the United States' decision to impose tariffs on countries maintaining trade relations with Russia, calling it the “right idea.”

Zelensky was responding to a question in an ABC News interview on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in China indicated that sanctions on Russia were backfiring.

“I think the idea to put tariffs on countries who continue to make deals with Russia is a right idea,” Zelensky said.