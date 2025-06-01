Ukraine Strikes Deep Inside Russia: Drones Hit Siberian Airbases in Major Blow

New Delhi: Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks deep inside Russia on Sunday. The strikes hit several military airfields in Siberia and the Arctic – hitting around 40 aircraft. This is one of the biggest drone raids on Russian forces so far.

Ukraine’s security agency, the SBU, said it targeted over 40 Russian strategic bombers. These include powerful Tu-95 and Tu-22 aircraft, used to launch long-range missiles. The SBU called it a “large-scale special operation” to destroy enemy bombers far behind the front lines.

Videos surfaced online showing drone attacks on Belaya airbase in Irkutsk region. This base is thousands of kilometers from Ukraine’s border. Officials said drones also hit a military site near Murmansk in northern Russia.

Irkutsk’s governor confirmed the attack. He said drones launched from a truck struck a military installation and an abandoned building nearby. Local authorities blocked the launch site quickly. No civilians were harmed.

Russian military has not officially commented yet. But this strike marks the first drone attack so far east in Siberia. It shows Ukraine’s reach is growing.

The attack came just before peace talks between Russia and Ukraine scheduled in Istanbul on Monday. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is leading a delegation for the talks. He stressed that Russia must commit to a clear agenda for peace.

Russia recently launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Ukrainian cities. Ukraine shot many down but suffered damage and casualties. The conflict is intensifying on all fronts.

Experts say the drone strikes are part of Ukraine’s strategy to weaken Russia’s long-range strike power. The drones were reportedly hidden in mobile wooden sheds on trucks. They launched remotely, surprising Russian defenses.

This operation, codenamed ‘Spider Web’, took over a year to plan. Ukraine’s drone fleet has become a key weapon against Russian forces.

The attacks signal a shift in the war. Ukraine is no longer just defending but striking deep into Russia’s heartland. The battle is spreading far beyond the frontline.

The coming talks in Istanbul carry heavy weight. Both sides face pressure to end the fighting. But after days of fierce attacks, trust is thin.

The world watches closely as this new phase unfolds.