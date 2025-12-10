Ukraine War: Why Trump Pushed For An Election — Can It Help End The Conflict With Russia?

As the war between Ukraine and Russia drags into its third year, a fresh political controversy has emerged around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s mandate and whether Ukraine should hold elections during wartime. US President Donald Trump’s public criticism of Zelenskyy has added a new layer of complexity to an already fragile diplomatic landscape.

Trump’s Remarks

Donald Trump, speaking in an interview with Politico, accused Zelenskyy of “clinging on to power” and questioned Ukraine’s democratic credentials. “They haven’t had an election in a long time. You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore,” Trump said.

In response, Zelenskyy said he was prepared to hold a national election within the next three months — but only if Ukraine’s parliament and international partners approved it. Visibly irritated by Trump’s comments, Zelenskyy pushed back strongly.

“This is a question for the people of Ukraine, not people from other states, with all due respect to our partners,” he said.

Why Ukraine Has Not Held Elections

Zelenskyy’s five-year presidential term formally expired in May 2024. However, Ukraine’s constitution bans national elections during martial law, which has been in place since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022. Even Zelenskyy’s political rivals inside Ukraine have largely agreed that holding elections during wartime is unrealistic and dangerous, citing -

* Ongoing missile and drone attacks

* Millions of displaced citizens

* Soldiers fighting at the front lines

* Security risks to voters and polling stations

Ukraine’s leadership argues that organizing a nationwide vote in such conditions would be logistically impossible and could undermine national security.

European Union Backs Zelenskyy’s Legitimacy

The European Union has stood firmly behind Ukraine’s current leadership. On Tuesday, the European Commission reiterated that elections should only happen when conditions allow. EU Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said Ukraine is facing “exceptional times” due to the war and emphasized:

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the democratically elected leader, and any election should take place when the conditions are permitting to do so.”

This position reflects the broader European view that democratic processes must be protected — but not at the expense of national survival.

Russia’s Rejection Of Zelenskyy

Russia has repeatedly refused to recognize Zelenskyy as the legitimate president of Ukraine since his term expired in 2024. The Kremlin has used the lack of elections to claim that Ukraine no longer has a lawful head of state, despite Ukraine’s constitutional rules. This stance has significantly hampered ceasefire and peace negotiations.

Russian officials have argued that they cannot sign binding agreements with a leader they consider “illegitimate.” This has created a diplomatic deadlock, where:

* Ukraine insists Zelenskyy remains lawful under wartime rules

* Western allies back his legitimacy

* Russia uses the issue to delay or avoid meaningful ceasefire talks

As a result, even humanitarian pauses and prisoner exchanges have become harder to negotiate.

Would An Election Help End The War?

In theory, holding an election could remove one of Russia’s stated objections to negotiations. But in practice, experts say it is unlikely to bring peace.

There are serious risks:

* Security Threats: Voting sites could become targets for Russian attacks.

* Disinformation Campaigns: Russia could interfere digitally to influence the outcome.

* Internal Instability: A contested result could weaken Ukraine’s unity during war.

Moreover, many analysts believe Russia’s rejection of Zelenskyy is less about legal legitimacy and more about political leverage.

The Political Reality

Trump’s comments have reignited the global debate over democracy and wartime leadership, but they have not changed the underlying facts:

Ukraine’s constitution blocks elections during martial law.

The EU and most Western allies still recognize Zelenskyy as legitimate. Some believe that Russia uses the election issue as a strategic tool to stall negotiations.

Until battlefield conditions change or a broader diplomatic framework emerges, elections alone are unlikely to end the war — and may even complicate the path to peace. However, if Ukraine manages to hold a free and fair elections, then the elected leader can definitely score some marks with Russia in peace deal.