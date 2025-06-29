Ukrainian F-16 Shot Down During Russia’s Biggest Overnight Attack

A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet and its pilot were downed on Sunday during Russia’s massive overnight air assault on Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

The jet fighter pilot has been identified as First Class Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko.

“Last night, during a massive enemy air attack, First Class Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, was killed in action flying an F-16. Maksym did everything he could to steer the aircraft away from a populated area. He didn’t have time to eject. Our deepest condolences to Maksym’s family. Eternal flight, brother. You did everything you could,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Maksym Ustymenko’s family.

“Tragically, while repelling the attack, our F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, died. Today, he destroyed 7 aerial targets. My condolences to his family and brothers-in-arms. I have instructed that all the circumstances of his death be investigated. Ukrainian aviation is heroically protecting our skies. I am grateful to everyone who is defending Ukraine,” he said in a post on X.

Russia on June 29 launched a massive airstrike on Ukraine using 537 weapons, including 477 drones and missiles, from multiple directions, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.

"On the night of June 29 (from 19:00 on June 28), the enemy attacked with 537 air assault assets," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 477 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and various decoy drones, 4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 41 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles, 5 Kalibr cruise missiles and 3 S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

The Russian airstrike was countered by the aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"The air attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses neutralized 475 enemy air assault assets, with 249 destroyed by firepower and 226 locationally lost," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.

After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russia-Ukraine war must be stopped and pressure must be put on the aggressor.

“Moscow will not stop as long as it has the capability to launch massive strikes. Just this week alone, there have been more than 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones, and nearly 1,100 glide bombs. Putin long ago decided he would keep waging war, despite the world's calls for peace. This war must be brought to an end — pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection,” he said in a post on X.

Zelensky also stressed the need to enhance Ukraine's air defense systems to protect against missiles, drones and other threats from Russia and expressed readiness to purchase American technology.

“Protection from ballistic and other missiles, from drones, and from terror. Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense — the thing that best protects lives. These are American systems, which we are ready to buy. We count on leadership, political will, and the support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners. I thank everyone who is helping,” he said in a post on X.