Ukrainian Forces Report Detaining Indian National Allegedly Fighting For Russian Army

Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday that a 22-year-old Indian national, reportedly fighting for the Russian army, was captured by Ukrainian forces.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Majoti Sahil Mohammed, believed to be a resident of Morbi in Gujarat. He had originally gone to Russia to pursue studies but was compelled to join the Russian armed forces following a drug-related conviction. Mohammed reportedly told Ukrainian forces that he did not want to fight and had surrendered voluntarily.