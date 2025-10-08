Ukrainian Forces Report Detaining Indian National Allegedly Fighting For Russian Army
Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday that a 22-year-old Indian national, reportedly fighting for the Russian army, was captured by Ukrainian forces.
Trending Photos
Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday that a 22-year-old Indian national, reportedly fighting for the Russian army, was captured by Ukrainian forces.
According to reports, the man has been identified as Majoti Sahil Mohammed, believed to be a resident of Morbi in Gujarat. He had originally gone to Russia to pursue studies but was compelled to join the Russian armed forces following a drug-related conviction. Mohammed reportedly told Ukrainian forces that he did not want to fight and had surrendered voluntarily.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv