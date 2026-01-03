Umar Khalid Case: Why Did US Politicians And Zohran Mamdani Write Letters From America?
At the start of the new year, a fresh political debate has emerged after letters from the United States surfaced in support of Umar Khalid, who is currently in jail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case. The letters, written by US-based political figures, have drawn attention to what critics describe as ideological backing for the jailed accused from overseas.
Trending Photos
At the start of the new year, a fresh political debate has emerged after letters from the United States surfaced in support of Umar Khalid, who is currently in jail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case. The letters, written by US-based political figures, have drawn attention to what critics describe as ideological backing for the jailed accused from overseas.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement