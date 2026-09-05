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Africa is 14 times larger than Greenland: Inside the UN's historic map revolution

The United Nations General Assembly has approved the Equal Earth map projection, replacing the historic Mercator map to accurately reflect the true sizes of continents like Africa and Europe.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Africa is 14 times larger than Greenland: Inside the UN's historic map revolution
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Africa is 14 times larger than Greenland: Inside the UN's historic map revolution
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