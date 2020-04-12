UN chief Antonio Guterres urges religious leaders to join hands against coronavirus COVID-19

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the globe, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday (April 11) urged the religious leaders of all faiths to join hands and work for peace around the world in order to tackle the growing threat of COVID-19.

"I do so at a special time on the spiritual calendar. For Christians, it is the celebration of Easter. Jews are marking Passover. And soon, Muslims will begin the holy month of Ramadan. I extend my warmest wishes to all those observing these important moments," Guterres said in a video message on Saturday.

The UN chief added that those occasions used to be moments of community, of families coming together and huge gathering of community. "But this is a time like no other. We are all seeking to navigate a strange, surreal world -- a world of silent streets, shuttered storefronts, empty places of worship, and a world of worry," Guterres said.

The UN chief said that religious leaders across the world should take inspiration from the essence of those holy occasions as moments for reflection, remembrance and renewal.

"As we reflect, let us spare a special thought for heroic health workers on the front lines battling this awful virus, and for all those working to keep our cities and towns going. Let us remember the most vulnerable of the vulnerable around the world. Those in war zones and refugee camps and slums and all those places least equipped to fight the virus. And let us renew our faith in one another, and draw strength from the good that is gathering in troubled times as communities of diverse faiths and ethical traditions unite to care for one another. Together, we can and will defeat this virus -- with cooperation, solidarity, and faith in our common humanity," said Guterres.

The UN chief's special message comes at a time when the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has infected over 17.3 lakh people globally. According to the Johns Hopkins University at 10:25 PM IST, the fatal virus that was first reported in China in December 2019, has infected over 17,33,792 people globally with claiming around 1,06,469 lives.

The United States (US) is on top of the list of the most COVID-19 confirmed cases where over half a million Americans have been tested positive. The US has now seen over 5,06,188 coronavirus infections.