UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

UN Chief Urges Greater Regional And International Support For Afghanistan

|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 04:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
UN Chief Urges Greater Regional And International Support For AfghanistanUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the urgent need for both regional and international support for Afghanistan, highlighting the country's ongoing humanitarian and development challenges.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the United Nations Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Almaty, Guterres expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its cooperation with Afghanistan and underscored the role of the new centre in advancing sustainable development in the region.

"And nowhere is that cooperation more urgent than in our support to Afghanistan. The people of Afghanistan continue to face immense hardship, from entrenched poverty and mass displacement to earthquakes, climate shocks, and a fragile humanitarian landscape. They deserve peace, stability, and a better future. And I am very grateful for the cooperation Kazakhstan has been developing in recent times," Guterres said.

The Secretary-General stressed the need for full respect for human rights in Afghanistan, especially the rights of women and girls. He also highlighted the importance of economic self-sufficiency and preserving human dignity in the country.

According to Guterres, the regional centre will play a key role in promoting solidarity and shared responsibility in support of the Afghan people.

Commenting on the development, political analyst Wahid Faqiri said: "It's clear that the United Nations has long been working on this and is trying to help lift Afghanistan out of isolation. But it also depends on the Afghans themselves. Afghanistan must take steps on women's rights, schools, and the fight against drugs and terrorism to gain international recognition."

So far, the caretaker government in Kabul has not issued any statement on the establishment of the UN regional centre or responded to the Secretary-General's remarks.

Kazakhstan, however, remains one of the few countries that has maintained consistent political and economic engagement with Afghanistan over the past four years.

