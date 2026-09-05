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UN demands probe into forced disappearance and killing of Balochistan man

UN human rights experts raised concern over the forced disappearance and extrajudicial killing of Balochistan resident Imran Ali in Pakistan, demanding an independent investigation into his death.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 02:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
UN demands probe into forced disappearance and killing of Balochistan man
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative Image.

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