UN to honour 2 Indian peacekeepers posthumously on International Peacekeepers Day, Major Abhilasha Barak will also be honoured

The United Nations will posthumously honour two Indian peacekeepers on Friday (May 29), observed as the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, in recognition of their supreme sacrifice while serving in the line of duty.

Lance Havildar Harbhajan Singh, who served with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Naib Subedar Sujit Kumar Pradhan, who was deployed with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, will be posthumously awarded the prestigious Dag Hammarskjold Medal by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Antonio Guterres will also confer the 2025 Military Gender Advocate of the Year award on Major Abhilasha Barak of India in recognition of her outstanding and exceptional efforts in promoting women’s empowerment and gender sensitisation during her deployment with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. Major Barak, widely known as the Indian Army’s first woman combat helicopter pilot, is currently serving in Lebanon as the commander of the Female Engagement Team (FET) under UNIFIL.

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Major Abhilasha Barak will become the third Indian officer to receive the prestigious honour, following Major Suman Gawani and Major Radhika Sen, who were earlier awarded for their exemplary service in UN peacekeeping missions.

India has lost nearly 180 peacekeepers while serving under the United Nations flag, the highest number of fatalities recorded by any troop-contributing nation.

India is currently the second-largest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, with more than 4,200of its military and police personnel, including 155 women, deployed across missions in Abyei, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

At present, more than 50,000 civilian, military and police peacekeepers are serving under the United Nations flag in some of the world’s most challenging conflict zones.

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What is UN Peacekeeping Missions?



United Nations Peacekeeping Missions represent the international community’s most visible tool for maintaining global stability. Established in 1948, these operations deploy “Blue Helmet” troops, police officers, and civilians to war-torn regions to monitor ceasefires, protect civilians, support political processes, and assist in rebuilding institutions. Unlike traditional combat forces, peacekeepers operate under strict principles of consent, impartiality, and limited use of force.

From the Middle East to Africa and beyond, UN peacekeeping has evolved from simple truce observation to complex multidimensional mandates addressing human rights, disarmament, elections, and rule of law. Today, over 70,000 personnel serve in more than a dozen missions, embodying the UN’s commitment to “saving succeeding generations from the scourge of war.”

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