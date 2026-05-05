'Unacceptable': India condemns Iranian attack on UAE's Fujairah as 3 Indians injured

India on Tuesday issued a condemnation over Iranian attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), that left three Indian nationals injured. This comes amid rising tensions between United States and Iran. In its statement, the Foreign Ministry called the attack as "unacceptable". The statement followed UAE, an important US ally, said it had come under attack from Iran for the very first tine since a fragile ceasefire came into effect in April.

"The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians," Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

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The foreign ministry said that New Delhi remains committed for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation so that peace and stability restored across the Middle Eastern region.

"We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," the post added.

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UAE's statement on the attack

The Emirati Defence Ministry said that its air defence systems intercepted 15 missiles and four drones launched by Iran. Meanwhile, authorities in the eastern emirate of Fujairah reported that a drone strike triggered a fire at its largest oil facility, injuring three Indian nationals working there.

The British military reported that two cargo vessels were on fire off the coast of the Emirates.

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Attack 'not planned': Iran

Iran did not clearly confirmed or denied the attack, however early on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that both the US and the UAE “should be wary of being dragged back into a quagmire."

Events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis.



As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE.



Project Freedom is Project Deadlock. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 4, 2026

In similarly vague language, Iranian state television earlier cited an unnamed military official who said that Tehran had “no plans” to target the UAE or its oil facilities.

"The incident resulted from US military adventurism to create an illegal passage,” the official said vis a vis oil facility attack, possibly referring to US President Donald Trump's latest efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil chokepoint for global energy.