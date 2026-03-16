Unchecked and unstoppable: How Trump is defying laws, allies and limits

New Delhi: The actions of US President Donald Trump are raising questions about the limits of presidential powers and the durability of international law. Since taking office for his second term in January 2025, he carried out military actions against Venezuela and Iran, threatened to annex Greenland, challenged traditional alliances in Europe and imposed sweeping tariffs that unsettled international trade.

Analysts say these moves highlight a gap between established norms and the reality of concentrated power in the hands of a single leader.

International law appears helpless

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Trump’s decisions to attack independent states stand in apparent violation of international law and the UN Charter, specifically the prohibition on the use of force outlined in Article 2(4).

Experts say that while international law has historically served US interests, the present climate has exposed its limits. They emphasise that other countries’ reluctance to form a united front has allowed the president to act largely without meaningful constraints.

Trump publicly admitted that he alone decides when international law applies to US actions. Observers say that the legal safeguards meant to guide US foreign policy have proven insufficient under his administration, allowing military interventions and economic coercion to proceed unchecked.

Marginal UN’s influence

Set up to mediate conflict and uphold international agreements, the United Nations has struggled to assert authority against Trump’s actions.

While Washington occasionally seeks the UN’s support for projects like migration management, analysts say that Trump routinely bypasses the body when it suits him.

Wary of retaliation, other member states often avoid openly criticising the United States that further enables unilateral action.

Middle powers and international pressure

European countries and other “middle powers” have occasionally challenged Trump’s initiatives, such as the proposed annexation of Greenland, but they have been largely silent on his military interventions in Venezuela and Iran.

Analysts suggest that collective action, including coordinated diplomatic or economic responses, can impose tactical adjustments, but the structural advantage is with the United States. Smaller states often align with Washington or regional alliances, strengthening the US’s global dominance.

China and Russia have criticised violations of international law but stopped short of escalation, while BRICS members like India have opted for strategic ambiguity.

Analysts say this demonstrates a preference for managing dependence on the US security framework rather than confronting Washington directly.

Domestic checks are limited

Within the United States, the Congress, the Department of Justice and the media have largely failed to constrain Trump’s foreign policy. The US Supreme Court has stepped in only in a few cases, like tariffs, leaving most of the president’s power unchecked.

Observers highlight that Trump has systematically overridden traditional constraints, pursuing military and economic actions despite widespread criticism.

Economic and strategic fallout

While formal checks may be limited, market forces are proving influential. Trump’s attacks on Iran have triggered a surge in oil prices, with Tehran’s counterstrikes threatening the Strait of Hormuz.

Efforts like releasing emergency oil reserves have not calmed the markets. Experts say rising economic problems and public frustration over military actions may be the biggest limits on Trump’s power.

Experts conclude that while traditional legal and institutional mechanisms have faltered, the combined effects of economic pressure, international energy disruptions and public opinion may gradually define the limits of presidential power.

The world is watching as Trump continues to test the boundaries of authority and the resilience of international norms.