US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again warned Iran, asking the regime to opt for 'unconditional surrender'. Trump also said that the United States has 'complete and total control' of the skies over Iran. He said that the US is aware of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei's location but won't kill him for now.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" said Trump on TruthSocial.

Meanwhile, the US military has started sending more fighter jets to the Middle East, ramping up its presence to support Israel. The fighter jets include F-16s, F-22s, and F-35s.

In another Truth Social post, Trump said that while Iran has good sky trackers and defence equipment, in high quantities, it doesn't compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff'. "We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff'. Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA," said Trump.

Earlier in the day, Trump left the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Canada and returned to Washington. Trump, however, clarified that his early departure from the summit had no connection with the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. He also ruled out any ceasefire talks.

"Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!" he added.

The Israel-Iran conflict, which began Friday, entered its fifth day on Tuesday. With Israel declaring its goal to dismantle Iran's nuclear programme, the hostilities between the two nations continue to escalate as several missiles from Iran were fired at Israel.

Meanwhile, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has identified that missiles were recently launched towards the territory of the State of Israel from Iran. Defence systems are working to intercept the threat. Israelis must enter protected areas upon receiving the alert and remain there until further notice. (With agency inputs)