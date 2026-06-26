/Uncontacted tribes of the Amazon: How the isolated Masaco population has doubled deep in the jungle | EXPLAINED

The very mention of Amazon conjures images of ultimate adventure. Veiled in perpetual mystery, the Amazon River and its enormous rainforest continue to keep many secrets totally unknown to the civilised world. There exist numerous species of flora and fauna thriving inside its dense canopy yet remaining completely mysterious to the modern world of science.
But its greatest enigma is not the exotic nature of the forest, rather its people. While the world has come a long way technologically, the Amazon region continues to be home to many isolated indigenous tribes whose lives have remained stuck in the Stone Age era, cut off from the rest of mankind.
The Amazon rainforest is an incredibly vast bioregion covering more than 60 lakh (6 million) square kilometers, nearly twice the landmass of India. Forming almost a third of the entire South American continent, this vast network of interlinked ecosystems spreads over eight developing countries and one overseas territory:
Moreover, the basin feeds the world's largest river in terms of volume and drainage area, providing an ecosystem that acts as the last refuge of the most unique flora and fauna species, such as the jaguar, the harpy eagle, the pink river dolphin, and many thousands of butterflies and birds.
There is no other place on Earth that harbors so many uncontacted, isolated indigenous communities. Brazil's government body for indigenous people's affairs, the National Indigenous People Foundation (FUNAI), believes that there are at least 113 isolated tribes in the Brazilian part of the Amazon. Many dozens more inhabit the Amazon regions of Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, and Ecuador.
The list includes such communities as the Cacataibo tribe in Central Peru, the Karafavyana in Brazil, and the Waorani people in proximity to the Yasuní National Park. They have quite different ways of life: while some communities live as hunter-gatherers, others use shifting agriculture and grow fruits and vegetables.
For many of these populations, their continuing isolation is an active choice made as a means of self-protection. Historically, interactions with the outside world have resulted in catastrophe. Whole tribes have been destroyed due to the aggression of illegal loggers and oil corporations or simply eliminated by common diseases such as flu and the common cold, to which their immune systems have no antibodies.
That is why today, scientists and protectors of these groups closely observe them from afar using satellite imagery, drone technology, and camera traps.
In spite of the growing threat to the environment, recent information indicates an incredible trend: the population of certain isolated Amazonian tribes is growing.
Based on reports published by The Guardian, some of the first images of the Masaco tribes were taken via automated camera traps that were established deep inside the Brazilian rainforest by FUNAI. They are called the Masaco people due to the name of a nearby river. However, the actual names of the tribe and its language, hierarchy, and belief system are still unknown.
Population growth: According to FUNAI reports, since the beginning of the 1990s, the population of the Masaco tribe has increased more than twofold and is currently between 200 and 250 people.
Defensive tactics: They use gigantic bows measuring up to three meters in length when hunting. To avoid intrusion of other tribes into the territory of the Masaco, they plant several thousand pointed wooden spikes on the ground that can puncture the feet and car tires of intruders.
The 2023 study that was conducted by researchers and published in the scientific journal Nature confirmed the demographic boom along the Brazilian, Peruvian, and Venezuelan borders, presenting satellite pictures of growing numbers of longhouses and farms of bigger sizes inside the jungle.
As per a preliminary report from the International Working Group for Indigenous Peoples in Isolation and Initial Contact, there are 61 identified and 128 unidentified isolated indigenous groups in the Amazon and Gran Chaco areas.
The largest number of such groups can be seen in the Javari Valley, where ten completely uncontacted tribes live. In a unique demonstration of regional fraternity, contacted indigenous tribes living along the borders—the Manchineri of the Peru-Brazil border, the Amondawa of Rondônia, and the Guajajara of Maranhão—serve as human shields. These outer communities act as patrollers of the borders to protect the sovereignty of their mysterious brethren from the outside world.
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