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  • /Uncontacted tribes of the Amazon: How the isolated Masaco population has doubled deep in the jungle | EXPLAINED

Uncontacted tribes of the Amazon: How the isolated Masaco population has doubled deep in the jungle | EXPLAINED

Deep in the Amazon, isolated tribes like the Masaco are seeing a surprise population boom. Discover how they use ancient defense tactics to survive.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 09:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 09:43 PM IST
Uncontacted tribes of the Amazon: How the isolated Masaco population has doubled deep in the jungle | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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