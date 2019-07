An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck south of the Indonesian tourist island of Bali on Tuesday, the European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC said.

The quake`s epicentre was 102 km (62 miles) southwest of Denpasar in Bali and was 100 km (60 miles) deep, it said. There was no tsunami warning from the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The US Geological Survey recorded the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7.