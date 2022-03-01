'Undisguised Terror': Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian missile targeted Kharkiv central square

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says a Russian missile strike hit a central square in the city of Kharkiv, calling it an act of "undisguised terror". He said: "Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget." Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar shared the horrifying video on Twitter with the caption, "Russian missile hits Freedom Square, right in the centre of Kharkiv. More and more innocent civilians become victims of Russian barbaric actions."

The building hit by the Russian missile is the regional administration headquarter of Kharkiv. Meanwhile, an Indian student also lost his life in the shelling.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour`s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

