DONALD TRUMP

Unfazed Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim Hours After PM Modi's Call

US President called Prime Minister Modi a 'fantastic man' and said that the US is now ready to make a trade deal with India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Unfazed Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim Hours After PM Modi's Call Image: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again claimed that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, asserting that he loves Pakistan and that PM Modi is a fantastic man.

Hours after a telephone call with Prime Minister Modi, Trump said that the US can now make a trade deal with India.

"Well I stopped the war between pakistan. I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man I spoke to him last night we can now make a trade deal with him but I stopped the war between India and Pakistan," President Donald Trump said to reporters at the White House. 

 

