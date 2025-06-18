Unfazed Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim Hours After PM Modi's Call
US President called Prime Minister Modi a 'fantastic man' and said that the US is now ready to make a trade deal with India.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again claimed that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, asserting that he loves Pakistan and that PM Modi is a fantastic man.
Hours after a telephone call with Prime Minister Modi, Trump said that the US can now make a trade deal with India.
"Well I stopped the war between pakistan. I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man I spoke to him last night we can now make a trade deal with him but I stopped the war between India and Pakistan," President Donald Trump said to reporters at the White House.
