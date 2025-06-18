US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again claimed that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, asserting that he loves Pakistan and that PM Modi is a fantastic man.

Hours after a telephone call with Prime Minister Modi, Trump said that the US can now make a trade deal with India.

"Well I stopped the war between pakistan. I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man I spoke to him last night we can now make a trade deal with him but I stopped the war between India and Pakistan," President Donald Trump said to reporters at the White House.