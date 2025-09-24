UNGA Erupts Over Gaza: World Leaders Blast Israel, US And Italy Back It – Who Said What

New York: The plight of Palestinians took centre stage at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, as world leaders equivocally condemned Israel’s relentless military offensive in Gaza and the United States’ steadfast support to it. Immediately after the General Debate, the UN Security Council convened a separate session, which was marked by unprecedented global pressure for urgent action to halt the escalating humanitarian disaster.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the UNGA proceedings with a somber reflection on the role of the United Nations in safeguarding humanity.

“Eighty years ago, in a world scorched by war, leaders made a choice, cooperation over chaos, law over lawlessness, peace over conflict and that choice gave birth to the United Nations, not as a dream for perfection, but as a practical strategy for survival of humanity,” he said, adding, “Eighty years on, we confront again the question our founders faced, only more urgent more intertwined more unforgiving.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He painted a vivid picture of the horrors in Gaza, calling the conflict the deadliest he has witnessed in his tenure. “In Gaza, the horrors are approaching a third monstrous year. They are the result of decisions that defy basic humanity. The scale of death and destruction are beyond any other conflict in my years as secretary-general,” he said.

He called for a permanent ceasefire, immediate release of all hostages, full humanitarian access and a renewed commitment to the two-state solution. “Nothing can justify the horrific Hamas terror attacks of October 7 and the taking of hostages, both of which I have repeatedly condemned. And nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people and the systematic destruction of Gaza,” he said.

Guterres also warned that global norms are under assault and human rights are being systematically undermined. “What kind of world do we choose to build together, excellencies? We have our work cut out for us as our ability to carry out that work is being cut from us. We have entered into an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering. Look around. The principles of the United Nations that you have established are under siege. Listen. The pillars of peace and progress are buckling under the weight of impunity, inequality and indifference,” he said.

‘Israel, A Rogue State’

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani denounced Israel as a “rogue” state, highlighting the September 9 attack on Hamas’s negotiating delegation in Doha and calling it a political assassination that “undermines any diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the genocide against the people in Gaza”.

“They (Israel) negotiate with delegations and plot to assassinate the members of the negotiation teams. It is difficult to cooperate with such a mentality that does not respect the most minimum standards of cooperation,” he said.

“They consider negotiations a continuation of war in other means and a way to delude the Israeli public opinion. Their goal is to destroy Gaza so that it is unlivable and where no one can study or receive treatment,” he said.

The Emir linked Israel’s actions to a broader assault on international norms. “These rules are based on the maintenance of international peace and security and the respect for human dignity and state sovereignty and a non-interference in internal affairs and to cooperate for the benefit of our peoples. This means, if we allow violations to continue, it means allowing the rule of the jungle, where perpetrators and violators enjoy benefits just because they can,” he said.

Gaza’s Agony

In his impassioned speech, Jordan’s King Abdullah II focussed on the human suffering in Gaza. “Not addressing the war on Gaza would signal acceptance of the situation and abandonment of our humanity. And that I will not do,” he said.

“For almost as long, Palestinians have been living through a cruel cycle. Yet again, bombed indiscriminately, yet again, killed, injured and maimed, yet again, displaced and dispossessed, yet again denied rights, dignity, their basic humanity. So I must ask, how long?” he asked.

King Abdullah II described Israel’s actions as one of the darkest moments in the UN’s history. “How long will we be satisfied with condemnation after condemnation without concrete action? When it comes to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it seems that what unfolds in the halls of power is theory; the struggles and suffering on the ground are reality,” he said.

He detailed the devastation in Gaza: over 60,000 Palestinians killed, 50,000 children injured or killed, neighbourhoods, hospitals, schools, farms, mosques and churches destroyed and widespread starvation.

“And what we are seeing is only a glimpse because never in our modern history have the lenses of international media been obstructed like this from capturing the reality on the ground. Almost two years in and the cruelty of this military campaign continues unabated,” he said.

He warned about religious conflict. “Its (Israel’s) hostile rhetoric calling for the targetting of Al-Aqsa Mosque will incite a religious war that would reach far beyond the region and lead to an all-out clash that no nation will be able to escape,” he said.

The King concluded with a call for a two-state solution. “Security will only come when Palestine and Israel begin to coexist side by side. This is the two state solution, in line with international law and UN resolutions – an independent and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, alongside the state of Israel,” he said.

‘Those Keeping Silent Are Accomplice To Barbarity’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticised the Trump administration for blocking Palestinian diplomatic engagement. “I would like to first express my regret at the absence today of the president of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, at a time when Palestine is being recognised by an increasing number of countries,” he said.

“I stand here on this podium alongside my 86 million citizens, also for our Palestinian brothers and sisters whose voices are being silenced, I would like to thank all the countries who announced that they recognised the state of Palestine, and I call on all the other countries who have not done so yet to do so to recognise the state of Palestine as soon as possible,” he said.

Erdoğan condemned Israel’s killing of journalists and aid workers. “More than 250 journalists have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza. While Israel has closed all the entrances to Gaza they still have not been able to cover up the genocide. But the United Nations has not even been able to protect his own personnel. Hundreds of aid workers and first responders have been killed while trying to help those injured in Israel’s attacks,” he said.

He displayed images of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza. “Just feel your conscience and answer the following question. Can we possibly have a reasonable reason for this brutality in 2025? This shameful picture has been unfolding in Gaza and is being repeated for 23 months now,” he said.

He condemned Israel’s regional aggression. “Israel is not limiting itself to Gaza and the West Bank only but has launched attacks on Syria, Iran, Yemen and Lebanon. Israel is also threatening regional peace. Just recently, an Israeli attack took place against a (Hamas) delegation meeting in Qatar for ceasefire negotiations. The attack on Qatar has also shown that the Israeli leadership is now completely out of control,” he added.

Erdoğan concluded with a rallying call. “We cannot continue with this madness anymore. We have to have a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible. Attacks should stop. Humanitarian aid should be able to enter with no obstacles. Everyone who is keeping silent is an accomplice to this barbarity. Why are your people back home reacting to the barbarity in Gaza? Do show courage to take action here. Fulfil your humanitarian duty towards Gaza where children are raising children,” he concluded.

Historical Parallels

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto drew historical parallels between Indonesia’s struggle for independence and Palestinian suffering.

“My country knows this pain for centuries. Indonesians lived under colonial domination, oppression and slavery. We were treated less than dogs in our own homeland. We Indonesians know what it means to be denied justice and what it means to live in apartheid, to live in poverty and to be denied equal opportunity. We also knew what can do in our struggle for independence, in our fight to overcome hunger, disease and poverty,” he said.

He stressed that the United Nations must uphold justice. “We will never forget and today, we must never be silent while Palestinians are denied that same justice and legitimacy in this very hall. We must have an independent Palestine, but we must also recognise the safety and security of Israel. Only then we can we have real peace,” he said.

Prabowo said the only solution is that the two descendants of Abraham must live with reconciliation. “Arabs, Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Buddhist, all religions, we must live as one human family. Indonesia is committed to being part of making this vision a reality. Is this a dream? Maybe, but this is the beautiful dream that we must work together towards,” he concluded.

Brazil Condemns Ongoing ‘Genocide’

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned Israel’s ongoing “genocide”. “The terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas are indefensible from any angle, but nothing, absolutely nothing, justifies the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Under tonnes of rubble are buried tens of thousands of innocent women and children. We can see that international humanitarian law and the myth of ethical exceptionalism of the West are also being buried there. This massacre would not have happened without the complicity of those who could have prevented it,” he said.

In Gaza, he said, hunger is used as a “weapon of war”, and the “forced displacement” of the population goes on unpunished. “I express my admiration to the Jewish people who inside and outside Israel oppose this collective punishment. The Palestinian people are at risk of disappearing. They will only survive with an independent state integrated into the international community,” he added.

US Calls For Ceasefire, Blames Hamas

US President Donald Trump addressed the assembly with a focus on hostages and criticised the recognition of a Palestinian state.

“We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it. We have to get it done. We have to negotiate peace. We have to get the hostages back. We want all 20 back. We have to get them back now. We want actually the 38 dead bodies back too. Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace,” he said.

Italy Sets Conditions For Palestinian Recognition

Italy will recognise a Palestinian state only if all Israeli captives are released and Hamas is excluded from any role in government,

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated, “International pressure should be on Hamas rather than Israel, because it started the war and is blocking its end by refusing to hand over captives.”