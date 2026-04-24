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NewsWorld'Uninformed and inappropriate': India fires back at Trump's 'hellhole' post
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'Uninformed and inappropriate': India fires back at Trump's 'hellhole' post

India has strongly rebuked US President Donald Trump for sharing a post that referred to the country as a "hellhole." The Ministry of External Affairs has termed these remarks "ignorant," "unacceptable," and "ill-considered." The controversy, which erupted after Trump reshared a post criticizing birthright citizenship, has now triggered a sharp political backlash within the country, with opposition leaders questioning the government's initially restrained response.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Uninformed and inappropriate': India fires back at Trump's 'hellhole' postUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

India has strongly rebuked US President Donald Trump for sharing a post that referred to the country as a "hellhole." The Ministry of External Affairs has termed these remarks "ignorant," "unacceptable," and "ill-considered." The controversy, which erupted after Trump reshared a post criticizing birthright citizenship, has now triggered a sharp political backlash within the country, with opposition leaders questioning the government's initially restrained response.

 "We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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Earlier, during a weekly media briefing—in response to a question regarding reports stating that US President Donald Trump had endorsed a report criticizing India and China on the issue of migration—Jaiswal said, "We have seen some reports. That is all I will say."

 

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

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