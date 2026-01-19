Caught On Camera: United Airlines Flight UA2323 Nose Wheel Detaches During 'Wild' Landing At Orlando Airport | SHOCKING Video

The United Airlines flight that originated from Chicago was involved in a frightening landing at Florida's Orlando International Airport on Sunday, January 18, after the nose wheel came off the plane upon touchdown. The video recorded by eyewitnesses led to a temporary halt in flights at the busiest airport in Florida.

Incident Information: Flight UA2323

United Airlines flight UA2323, flying a two-year-old Airbus A321neo (reg. N14502), departed Chicago's O'Hare International Airport at 8:55 a.m. The flight was uneventful until its landing at Orlando.

"When the aircraft landed on the runway, there was a rough landing under difficult conditions." Video footage posted by users of a micro-blogging website illustrates that upon landing, the aircraft wagged to the right as a result of landing and that, during this event of high impact, one of the two nose wheels appeared to shear away and roll along before the aircraft stopped.

WATCH: United Airlines flight nearly crashes during landing at Orlando International Airport (MCO) as nose wheel appears to roll off landing gear pic.twitter.com/mMme0hotYu — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) January 19, 2026

Emergency Response & Ground Stop

After this mechanical failure, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as well as the airport authorities immediately ordered a ground stop. All departures and arrivals at MCO were temporarily suspended while emergency crews secured the scene and inspected the runway for debris.

United Airlines has confirmed that there were 200 passengers as well as six crew members on board the plane. Even though the landing had been quite frightening for passengers, there had been no major accidents apart from some passengers. No one was injured.

The passengers were safely disembarked directly to the taxiway.

Shuttles were used for transporting passengers from the planes to the terminals.

Adverse Weather: A Potential Factor

The plane landed under conditions of considerably adverse weather in Central Florida. However, at the time of the incident (12:30 PM), wind gusts of up to 54 mph and rain were being recorded at the Orlando International Airport, while gusts of up to 56 mph were being registered at the nearby Orlando Executive Airport.

Impact On Travel

The stranded aircraft and subsequent closure of the runway resulted in a domino effect of delays throughout the afternoon. United Airlines has removed the Airbus A321neo from service for a thorough maintenance review.

