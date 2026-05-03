United Airlines flight declares emergency after 'unruly' passenger attempts to enter cockpit and attack crew

A United Airlines flight declared an emergency on Saturday after a passenger allegedly attempted to assault a flight attendant and tried to force entry into the cockpit.

The incident took place on United Airlines Flight 1837 as it was approaching Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey at around 6 pm on Saturday.

According to CBS News, the situation escalated after a 48-year-old passenger allegedly became unruly. Upon landing, Port Authority Police detained the man and later transferred him to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric assessment.

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No injuries reported in the escalation.

While confirming the incident in a statement, the United Airlines praised the crew for their swift and desirable action in a bid to ensure the safety and security of all passengers and staff.

"Local law enforcement met United flight 1837 upon its scheduled arrival at Newark International Airport to address an unruly passenger. We're grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of fellow crew members and our customers," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet.

Punishment for such cases

Although the Federal Aviation Administration and United Airlines have not yet confirmed specific penalties, the passenger may face both federal criminal charges and civil fines from the FAA, depending on the seriousness of the incident.

Civil Penalties (FAA): The Federal Aviation Administration operates under a strict zero-tolerance policy toward unruly passengers and may impose fines independently of any criminal charges.

Criminal Penalties (Federal Law): Under 49 U.S.C. § 46504, individuals who assault, intimidate, or obstruct flight crew members, including flight attendants, may face serious consequences. Penalties can include up to 20 years in federal prison, fines of up to $250,000, or both.

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This incident comes after a similar episode on February 18 involving a Delta Air Lines flight (Delta 2557) en route from Houston’s Hobby Airport to Atlanta. Shortly after takeoff, a passenger reportedly attempted to access the cockpit, prompting the crew to declare an emergency. In a communication with air traffic control, the pilots said that a passenger had tried to gain access to the cockpit. The individual also allegedly assaulted another passenger.

Fellow passengers and crew members stepped in to subdue the individual, and the Boeing 717 returned to Hobby Airport roughly 17 minutes after takeoff. Law enforcement officials detained the passenger, and the flight resumed after an approximate 90-minute delay. Delta Air Lines characterised the episode as “unruly and unlawful behavior,” while noting that the individual neither made direct contact with nor attempted to enter the flight deck.