'United Kingdom Of Pakistan'? Pakistani Flag Hoisted Atop British Flag Sparks Concern From Locals In Luton

In a video that has gone viral, a Pakistani Flag can be seen Hoisted above the British flag, sparking concerns over it's placement and the city in which it was hoisted. The flag was hoisted in Luton, England, raising questions on the increase in the Muslim population fearing it to be Muslim dominated.

Another major concern is 'Muslim Migrants'. The settlements with large number of Muslims are Bradford, Luton, Blackburn, Birmingham, London and Dewsbury. Large-scale immigration of Muslims to Britain began after World War II, as a result of the destruction and labour shortages caused by the war.

As a result, Muslim migrants from former British colonies, predominantly India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, were recruited in large numbers by government and businesses to rebuild the country.