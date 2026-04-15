Universe to end far earlier than previously believed, new study revises deep-time cosmological predictions

A new scientific study has revised long-standing predictions about the eventual lifespan of the universe, suggesting it may end far earlier than previously estimated—though still on timescales far beyond human imagination.

Earlier Estimates Put Fate at 10¹¹⁰⁰ Years

For decades, scientists believed the universe could persist for around 10¹¹⁰⁰ years, an almost incomprehensibly large number. However, a recent study published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics now revises that estimate down to approximately 10⁷⁸ years.

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While both figures represent unimaginable stretches of time, the new calculation significantly shortens the projected lifespan of the cosmos and reshapes scientific thinking about its ultimate fate.

Role of Hawking Radiation in the New Findings

The revised timeline is largely based on a deeper understanding of Hawking radiation, a theory proposed by physicist Stephen Hawking in 1975. The theory suggests that black holes slowly emit radiation, lose mass, and eventually evaporate completely.

Researchers now suggest that similar evaporation-like effects may occur even without a traditional event horizon. As the study notes, spacetime curvature alone could potentially drive this process.

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White Dwarfs at the Centre of the New Timeline

Scientists from Radboud University, including Heino Falcke, Michael Wondrak, and Walter van Suijlekom, extended the idea beyond black holes to other cosmic objects.

The analysis concentrated primarily on white dwarf stars, which are the compact remnants of stars such as the Sun. Given that approximately 97% of the stars within the Milky Way are predicted to ultimately evolve into white dwarfs, their longevity significantly influences the universe's extended evolutionary trajectory.

This research suggests that these stellar remnants may undergo decay over a timescale approximating 10⁷⁸ years, thereby establishing a novel standard for the concluding phases of cosmic evolution.

A Universe Still in Its Early Days

For context, the universe is currently about 13.8 billion years old, an almost negligible fraction of even the revised timeline.

Lead researcher Heino Falcke summarised the findings by noting that while the end of the universe may come sooner than once thought, it still lies unimaginably far in the future.

What the Study Suggests

What the study shows is that as physics theories develop, they keep changing how we see the universe. Even with updated calculations, the end of the universe is still something that will happen over an incredibly long time, way beyond what any of us can imagine.