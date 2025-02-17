Unknown Men Return To Work In Pakistan, Kills Hafiz Saeed’s Relative & LeT Terrorist Maulana Kashif

In a dramatic turn of events, Maulana Kashif, a senior leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) political wing and a relative of Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead outside his home in Pakistan. This incident has sent shockwaves through Pakistan’s terror network, further intensifying the climate of fear among militants.

According to reports, Kashif was gunned down by unidentified bike-riding assailants in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His close ties with Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and his role in recruiting and radicalizing youth made him a key figure in the terrorist outfit. He was also responsible for delivering jihadist lectures at terrorist training camps and overseeing multiple mosques and madrasas linked to extremist activities.

This targeted killing marks the fourth high-profile terrorist elimination in Pakistan within the past month. It comes at a time when the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies are scrambling to contain growing instability within the country’s terror ecosystem. Reports indicate that Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, has launched a major operation to track down those responsible for Kashif’s assassination.

Despite repeatedly facing international embarrassment, Pakistan continues to harbor and support terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. However, recent events suggest that a shadowy force is systematically eliminating key terror operatives, creating paranoia within extremist factions.

Maulana Kashif was an integral part of Lashkar’s recruitment network, tasked with brainwashing and radicalizing young minds to join the terror group. His influence extended across multiple radical organizations, making his elimination a significant setback for Lashkar’s operations. With Kashif’s sudden demise, speculation is rife in Pakistan’s terrorist circles—who is behind these targeted killings? And more importantly, who will be next?