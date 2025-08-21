Unlikely Alliance? Hindu Advocacy Group Endorses Pakistani American Candidate In Virginia

Washington: The American Hindu Coalition (AHC) has stepped into uncharted territory. For the first time, the right-leaning Hindu advocacy group has endorsed a Pakistani American in a state race. Junaid Khan, a cybersecurity expert and long-time Virginia resident, is the candidate. He is contesting for the House of Delegates in District 27. The seat is currently held by Democrat Atoosa Reaser.

The group’s endorsement comes with symbolic weight. The AHC has long aligned itself with Indian American candidates. It has promoted “America First” economic policies. It has campaigned on religious liberty, pushed for parental rights in education and supported small businesses, stronger defense, tighter border controls and closer U.S.-India ties. Until now, that support stayed within familiar ethnic lines.

The decision breaks with precedent. Hindu advocacy groups in the United States have rarely crossed the South Asian divide. The endorsement comes after India and Pakistan traded barbs and hostilities following the Pahalgam terror attacks in Kashmir. Yet domestic politics appear to have taken centre stage in this moment.

Srilekha Palle of the AHC issued a detailed statement, stating, “The American Hindu Coalition stands for a stronger America built on the principles of limited government, strong national defense, individual responsibility and the enduring wisdom of Hindu enlightenment values. These ideals inspired America’s Founding Fathers and remain vital to our republic today. We proudly endorse Junaid Khan because he embodies these principles in action. As a father, cybersecurity expert and Loudoun resident, he brings discipline, integrity and real-world expertise, not empty politics. His commitment to safer streets, stronger schools and accountable governance reflects the values that American Hindus cherish and strengthens the very foundation of our American republic.”

Khan is a U.S. citizen. He has spent the past 10 years in Virginia. He has built a career in cybersecurity and entered the race with themes of “Family First, Faith in America, Law and Order and Opportunity for All”.

District 27 has more than 100,000 residents. It leans Democratic. But population changes and growing immigrant communities may reshape the November 4 contest.

Khan responded to the endorsement with gratitude. “The endorsement means so much to me. We share a commitment to service, prosperous communities and opportunity for all,” he said.

Though he faces an uphill fight, Khan is banking on support from Indian and Hindu American voters. That support could tilt the balance in what is shaping up to be a closely watched race.