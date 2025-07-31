Unprecedented: Arab World To Hamas – Drop Your Arms And Step Aside In Gaza; Full Story

New York: Arab and Muslim countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have joined hands to call for Hamas to lay down its weapons and step away from governing Gaza. Once unimaginable from states that historically maintained varying degrees of neutrality or silent support, the demand came in a signed declaration unveiled during a summit at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia and France, the conference drew international backing. All 22 members of the Arab League signed on, so did the entire European Union. Another 17 nations added their names. The message was unified.

A Firm Shift in Regional Tone

“Governance, law enforcement and security across all Palestinian territory must lie solely with the Palestinian Authority, with appropriate international support,” the declaration stated.

The signatories emphasised that Gaza’s future depends on Hamas stepping aside. The document went on to read, “In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State.”

It marked a change in tone for several regional powers. Qatar and Egypt, key ceasefire brokers and long-time interlocutors between Hamas and Israel, stood behind the language. The move also aligns with an earlier initiative.

Back in March, Egypt floated a post-war roadmap for Gaza that left no room for Hamas governance. That plan proposed an interim Palestinian committee to manage the enclave, eventually handing it over to the Palestinian Authority.

Condemnation of October 7 Attacks

The document did not just focus on the political transition. It also condemned Hamas’ deadly assault on Israel on October 7, 2023. The coordinated attack drew outrage from the international community and triggered the ongoing war.

In response to the violence, the declaration proposed the deployment of “a temporary international stabilisation mission”. This mission, the document said, would operate under the United Nations and enter Gaza at the Palestinian Authority’s request. “We welcomed the readiness expressed by some Member States to contribute in troops,” it said.

France Calls It Unprecedented

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot described the collective stance as “unprecedented”. Addressing the United Nations on Tuesday, he stated, “On the part of Saudi Arabia and the Arab and Muslim countries who for the first time will condemn terrorism, the acts of terror on the 7th of October, a call for the disarmament of Hamas and expressed their hope to have a normalised relationship with Israel in due time.”

The moment was significant. France and Saudi Arabia led the effort. Countries not always aligned politically or diplomatically signed the same page.

Israel, UK and US React to Shifting Landscape

In a move that unsettled Israeli leaders, France also confirmed it will vote to recognise a Palestinian state this September. The United Kingdom echoed a similar position, followed by Canada. Unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, London said it too would recognise Palestinian statehood in the fall.

Israel rejected both announcements and so did the United States. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance remained unchanged. His government rejected the two-state solution outright. The Israeli leader continued to argue that such a path threatens Israel’s security.

Hostage Families Welcome Arab League’s Stand

The joint declaration from Arab states brought a sense of overdue clarity for many. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing Israeli families with loved ones held in Gaza, issued a statement in support.

“We welcome this important progress and the Arab League’s recognition that Hamas must end its rule in Gaza. Kidnapping innocent men, women and children is a blatant violation of international law and must be unequivocally condemned,” it read.

Hamas Silent, But Signals Mixed in Past

Hamas has yet to publicly respond to the declaration. The militant group has previously issued conflicting messages about its future in Gaza after the war. There has been no sign from its leadership that it is willing to disband or surrender control.

Still, the latest developments point to a shift, not just from Western allies but from Arab capitals too. For the first time, they have stepped forward to say what was once left unsaid that Hamas must go.