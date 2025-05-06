UNSC Closed Door Meeting On Indo-Pak Tension: Pakistan Faces Another Humiliation

Indo-Pak Tension: Since India ramped up its preparations to punish the preparators of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has been in a panic mode. While Pakistan has been mobilising its army towards the borders, it also asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold closed-door consultation on the evolving situation. What is interesting is that even after the meeting was called at the request of Pakistan, the Islamic nation failed to garner any support as the meeting ended with no outcomes, no statement and no official release. The fresh humiliation at the UNSC comes days after India thrashed Islamabad at the UNSC calling it a 'terror-state'.

While the Security Council president President Evangelos Sekeris called the meeting 'productive', it did not yield any result. “The Security Council is always helpful in such efforts” to de-escalate. "It is the responsibility of the Council". “It was a productive meeting and helpful”, he said.

Since the meeting was a closed consultation, its proceedings are secret without official records. Assistant Secretary-General Mohamed Khaled Khiari, who briefed the meeting, said on his way out that all want de-escalation.

Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva, who attended the meeting, said, “We hope for de-escalation".

Sekeris convened the meeting at the request of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. Ahmad called for a closed consultation because countries that are not members of the Council are not allowed to participate in it under Council procedures. That effectively shut out India, while Pakistan, as a current elected member, attended.

Before the meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the situation was at a “boiling point" and asked the two countries to “step back from the brink”.

"It is also essential – especially at this critical hour -- to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control”, he said. Condemning “strongly” the terrorist massacre of 26 people in Pahalgam last month, he said, "I understand the raw feelings following the awful terror attack”.