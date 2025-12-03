Unseen Forces, Drone Jammers And Secret Labs: How Delhi Is Locking Down For Putin

New Delhi: The capital is being transformed into a heavily guarded zone in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s December 4-5 visit. His last trip to India took place in December 2021. Security officials confirmed that nearly 50 Russian officers have arrived days in advance and began sweeping through every location that has been marked for his visit.

Sources involved in the arrangements described the trip as operating under what they called a “secret cover”. The moment Putin’s special aircraft touches down, the outer ring of his security cover will be taken over by NSG commandos. Special Protection Group (SPG), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Delhi Police personnel will each guard separate layers of his protection.

In addition to these security layers, jammers, artificial-intelligence monitoring systems, route sanitisation units and anti-sniper squads will also be deployed.

The hotel where the Russian president will stay has already undergone a full security sanitisation. A round-the-clock protection system is in place. An exclusive arrangement has been made for the stay of the delegation accompanying him.

According to officials linked to the preparations, the advance team of 50 officers has been moving across all locations on Putin’s tentative itinerary as well as sites that may be added at the last moment. Only select members of India’s top security agencies are in direct touch with Putin’s core protection team.

A 100-Officer Shield

Officials revealed that Putin travels with a security entourage of almost 100 officers whenever he leaves Russia. His visit to India will be no different. His armoured Aurus Senat limousine will also be flown in. The vehicle is built to withstand high-intensity attacks and is regarded as one of the most secure state cars in the world.

Putin’s security footprint always includes teams that blend into the local environment long before he arrives. These undercover units fan out across hotels, routes and venues and report back to Moscow’s central command.

A portable laboratory will also be part of the travel convoy. This lab tests each dish served to the Russian president. He eats only after receiving an “OK” from the lab technicians.

A Portable Toilet

Along with his food arrangements, Putin brings a portable toilet whenever he travels abroad. Members familiar with Russian security protocols say this prevents even the smallest trace of biological waste from being left behind. The practice is linked to national security procedures because such material can potentially offer insights into a leader’s health.

As the countdown begins, Delhi’s security machinery is running at full capacity. With Russian officers already embedded across the city and India’s agencies working in close coordination, the capital is preparing for one of the most tightly controlled visits of the year.