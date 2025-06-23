Advertisement
Uranium EXPLAINED: Why This Element Fuels The Iran-Israel Nuclear Conflict?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a mounting crisis of tensions, US aircraft have bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow – a uranium enrichment facility vital to Iran's probable nuclear weapon program, and which has also been the target of repeated Israeli attacks. The bombings underscored the defining role of uranium enrichment in the current conflict.

But what, then, is uranium, and why is it at the center of this explosive crisis? Uranium is a naturally occurring element in rock, soil, and even the sea. First discovered in 1789 by German chemist Martin Klaproth and named after the planet Uranus, uranium is the densest naturally occurring element, created in supernovae about 6.6 billion years ago.

Uranium's Use In Weapons And Properties

Uranium is integral to specific missiles and other weapons. In particular, Uranium-235 (U-235) is the essential ingredient for nuclear fission bombs. This radioactive isotope is split by fission – dividing into two pieces when hit by a neutron. This causes enormous energy to be released, resulting in an explosion. The chain reaction then proceeds as emitted neutrons hit other atoms, causing subsequent fissions and blasts.

If Israel effectively sabotages Iran's uranium enrichment plants, it directly inhibits the nation's ability to make nuclear missiles and weapons. This is due to the fact that the enrichment process enhances the concentration of U-235, which is required for the production of weapons-grade material.

As with other elements, uranium comes in different forms known as isotopes. Interestingly, the half-life of uranium is so long that it is estimated to be roughly half the age of the planet. Uranium also occurs in the Earth's core and plays an important role in generating its internal heat.

