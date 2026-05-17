Uranium transfer, no war reparations or release of frozen assets - US' 5 conditions for resumption of talks

US-Iran talks: Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate weeks after the conflict in the Middle East began. This ongoing standoff has severely impacted the Strait of Hormuz and raised global concerns. Amidst this, Washington has reportedly set multiple conditions for the resumption of talks with Tehran.

According to a report by Iran's Fars News Agency, the United States has put forward five specific demands. Among them is the refusal to pay war reparations to Iran.

Additionally, Washington has demanded that Iran remove 400 kilograms of enriched uranium and hand it over to the US. The other conditions include a refusal to release even 25 percent of Tehran’s frozen overseas assets, alongside a requirement that Iran keep only one of its nuclear facilities operational.

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Finally, as reported by the Fars News Agency, the fifth condition put forward by Washington makes the cessation of hostilities on all fronts contingent upon holding these negotiations.

Also Read: Strait of Hormuz tensions: Continued closure, fee collection - What is Iran's plan for the shipping route?

‘Calm before storm’: Trump

Earlier, US President Donald Trump issued a veiled warning over rising tensions in the Middle East, posting an AI-generated image and message that read, “It was the calm before the storm.”

This warning came amid reports that he is in discussions with top aides on potentially resuming air strikes on Iran.

The image shared on his social media shows Trump wearing a Make America Great Again hat alongside a US Navy Admiral, standing on a naval ship amid rough seas and lightning. Iranian ships can be seen in the background, intensifying the symbolic tone of confrontation.

US mulling renewed military action

Trump’s message comes as reports suggest his administration is weighing critical decisions on Iran policy.

According to IANS, The New York Times claimed that Trump is preparing to make a major decision on Iran, with aides reportedly discussing contingency plans for renewed air operations if diplomatic efforts fail.

US-Iran tensions

Although a ceasefire was reached last month, the region continues to witness heightened tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil trade flows.

The US continues to maintain a strong naval presence in the Gulf, even as its largest carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, recently concluded an extended deployment.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Trump's 'calm before the storm' warning sparks fears of major Iran strike