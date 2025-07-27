US: 11 Injured In Stabbing Incident At Michigan Walmart; Suspect In Custody

At least 11 people have been injured in a stabbing incident at a Walmart near Michigan's Traverse City on Saturday afternoon (local time), the New York Times reported, citing Michigan State Police.

According to The New York Times, citing Megan Brown, Chief Communications Officer for Munson Healthcare, all 11 victims were being treated at Munson Medical Centre in Traverse City.

She noted that the hospital was still evaluating the extent of their injuries but did not provide specific details.

State Police reported that one suspect had been taken into custody shortly after 6 pm (local time). They also stated that information about the incident remained limited.

"Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time," Michigan State Police's sixth district said in a post on X.

Grand Traverse 911 assured the public that emergency services were present at the scene and there was no ongoing threat, the New York Times reported.

They also urged residents to stay clear of the Walmart and nearby businesses as the situation continued to unfold.

Further details awaited.