US: 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at hockey arena in Rhode Island | What we know so far

US shooting incident: Two individuals were killed, and three others were injured in a shooting at a hockey arena in Rhode Island, US. Meanwhile, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee stated that the authorities are monitoring the situation.

The Governor also informed that after the incident, he spoke to Mayor Grebien and police officials.

"We are actively monitoring the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as @RIStatePolice, who are working with local law enforcement. I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved," Governor Dan McKee said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Who were the victims in the Rohde Island shooting?

One of the victims in the incident was a young girl. According to ANI, CNN reported, citing the law enforcement officials, that the gunman also died of a self-inflicted wound following the shooting.

Police officials also said that the gunman appears to have been targeting his own family members.

What happened in the hockey arena?

Two school student teams were playing hockey at the arena at the time of the incident, ANI reported, citing CNN.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Shooting incidents in the US

This incident comes a couple of months after the shooting at Brown University, which is just a few miles away from Rhode Island. A man opened fire at Brown University's Barus and Holley engineering building in Providence in December, killing two students and injuring nine other individuals, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, earlier this month, a 16-year-old student was taken into custody in connection with a shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Police found a student injured, who was taken to a hospital for medical assistance, while the accused was taken into custody.

(with ANI inputs)