US' Abraham Lincoln on Iran’s target: Tehran vows to strike aircraft carrier when in range

As the tensions in the Middle East continue, the Iranian Navy has reportedly vowed to strike the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln once it is within range of coastal missiles to avenge the sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena.

ANI reported, citing Press TV, that Iran's Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, stated that Iran is closely monitoring the movement of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in real time.

"Once the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group enters its range, it will be targeted with coastal missiles to avenge the Dena martyrs. All movements and positions of the strike group, as well as its requests to regional countries, are being monitored in real time," he said.

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"The eastern Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, the gateway to the Strait and the Persian Gulf--are fully under Iranian naval control," he further added.

IRIS Dena strike

Earlier on March 4, IRIS Dena sank south of Sri Lanka after being struck by a US submarine torpedo approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle.

Of the estimated 180 crew members on board IRIS Dena, over 80 sailors were reported dead. Meanwhile, others were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle.

The Indian Navy had deployed INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with maritime patrol aircraft, like its P8Is, to assist in the Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations for the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, as per ANI.

Middle East tensions

Iranian Parliament’s Speaker, MB Ghalibaf, accused Washington of "secretly plotting a ground invasion" and assured that Tehran is prepared for it.

"The enemy sends messages of friendship openly, while secretly plotting a ground invasion. We are waiting for their arrival; we will set them ablaze and punish their regional partners forever." Ghalibaf said.

This comes after The Washington Post, quoting a US official, reported that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of limited ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

On the other hand, the broader geopolitical situation remains tense, with developments in the Middle East continuing to draw global attention.

(with ANI inputs)

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