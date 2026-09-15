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US admits having weapons in orbit: What they are, who they are targeting

The US Space Force has not disclosed the type or location of the weapons. The statement comes during US military competition with China and Russia over satellite-based communications, surveillance and navigation systems.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
US admits having weapons in orbit: What they are, who they are targeting
Image Credit: Representative image. (Wikipedia)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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