Who Is Ashley Tellis? Indian Origin Defence Expert Arrest In US On Spying Charges

An India-born senior adviser at the US State Department, Ashley Tellis, has been arrested and charged with unlawfully retaining classified defense information. The case was filed in a federal court in Virginia on October 13.

According to court documents reviewed by Hindustan Times, investigators allege that Tellis was in possession of sensitive national defense records that he was not authorised to keep. The affidavit further claims that he held multiple undisclosed meetings with officials linked to the Chinese government, raising serious security concerns.

Who Is Ahsley Tellis?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ashley J. Tellis, 64, was born in India and went on to become one of the most influential strategic voices in the US State Department. He has served as an adviser since 2001 and has worked closely with multiple administrations in Washington.

During the George W. Bush presidency, Tellis played a pivotal role in negotiating the landmark 2008 US-India civil nuclear agreement a deal that reshaped bilateral ties and marked a major shift in diplomatic relations between the two countries. He later continued to serve in senior roles under President Donald Trump, cementing his position as a key figure in shaping US policy on India.

The civil nuclear deal is still regarded as a defining moment that brought the world’s two largest democracies into a closer strategic partnership.



Inside The Case Against Ashley Tellis

The affidavit filed in a Virginia court against Ashley Tellis lists multiple charges, including the unlawful retention of national defense information, a serious federal offense. Investigators allege that Tellis held several meetings with Chinese government officials at restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia, between September 2022 and September 2025.

One incident, dated September 15, 2022, mentions that Tellis walked into a restaurant carrying a manila envelope, which was no longer with him when he left. According to the document, he was overheard discussing sensitive topics, including US-Pakistan relations and ties between Iran and China. He was also seen receiving a red gift bag from the visiting officials.

Describing the matter as extremely serious, Lindsey Halligan, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said the allegations pose “a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens,” as reported by AFP.

If convicted, Tellis faces up to 10 years in prison and a potential fine of $250,000 under US federal law.