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US Air Force B-52 bomber incident: Aircraft crashes shortly after takeoff from California base, 8 feared dead

B-52 Stratofortress was carrying eight people and crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base, with no survivors reported, the base said. Notably, an investigation into the crash is currently underway. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 07:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 07:07 AM IST
US Air Force B-52 bomber incident: Aircraft crashes shortly after takeoff from California base, 8 feared dead
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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