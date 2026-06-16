/US Air Force B-52 bomber incident: Aircraft crashes shortly after takeoff from California base, 8 feared dead

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert, California. The crash occurred on Monday at approximately 11:20 am (local time). Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.
The base informed on X (formerly Twitter) about the incident and wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and unit members at this time."
B-52 Stratofortress was carrying eight people and crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base, with no survivors reported, the base said.
In another post on X, the military base announced that the airfield was closed and all inbound aircraft were being diverted.
All non-commercial visitor passes were suspended until further notice to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations, the base had stated.
The aircraft was on a routine test mission, the base said on X. The crash reportedly sent a huge plume of black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
"Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable," the base added.
"Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a terrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans," Col James Hayes told reporters, describing them as a "mixed crew of military, government civilians and government contractors".
Notably, an investigation into the crash is currently underway.
The B-52 is a long-range strategic bomber that has been participating in bombing raids on Iran during the latest Middle East conflict.
The colossal bomber's 70,000lb payload can include hundreds of conventional bombs and 32 nuclear cruise missiles. Moreover, it is capable of flying at up to 50,000 feet (commercial airliners fly around 35,000 feet).
(with IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.