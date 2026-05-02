US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford leaves Middle East

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has left the Middle East after taking part in operations against Iran, local media reported, citing a US official.

The move leaves two US aircraft carriers in the region -- the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS George H.W. Bush.

The Ford had been at sea for more than 10 months, breaking the post-Vietnam War record for a US aircraft carrier deployment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On March 12, two sailors aboard the carrier were injured when a fire broke out in the main laundry spaces, according to the US Navy.

The Ford Carrier Strike Group began its latest deployment on June 24, 2025, departing from the US state of Virginia for the US European Command area of responsibility, later deploying to Latin America for counter-narcotics operations and then to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalated.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told lawmakers that the war against Iran has "terminated," as the military action -- which was launched without Congressional approval -- has reached a 60-day legal deadline.

"There has been no exchange of fire between the United States and Iran since April 7, 2026," Trump was quoted by Politico as saying in a letter to congressional leaders.

"The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," Trump said.

According to the report, the latest move is an effort to quelch the fight over the need for Congress to approve the conflict.

Under the War Powers Resolution adopted in 1973, the president -- after notifying Congress of the use of military force -- must terminate the action within 60 days, unless Congress authorises continued military action.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said that negotiations with the Iranians remain uncertain, warning he is "not satisfied" with current proposals while keeping both diplomacy and military action on the table.

"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters before departing on Marine One.

​He described Iran's leadership as fragmented and unable to reach a consensus. "They all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up," he said, adding the leadership was "very disjointed" and marked by internal divisions.

​Trump argued that internal discord was weakening Tehran's negotiating position. He said leaders "are not getting along with each other" and "don't know who the leader is", complicating talks.