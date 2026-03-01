US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln ‘struck’, claims Iran

As the Iran-Israel-US war escalates, bold revelations come from Iran. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they have ‘struck’ the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, retaliating for US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a statement via local media, the Guards said the carrier was hit by four ballistic missiles, vowing that “land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of terrorist aggressors,”, per the Times of Israel.

Breaking : Iran's IRGC says US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln has been attacked with four ballistic missiles. State Media reporting. — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 1, 2026

While there has been no confirmation from US Navy or the White House.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class carrier, has been stationed in the Arabian Sea and northern Indian Ocean since early January 2026 as part of a US military buildup amid rising Iran tensions.



