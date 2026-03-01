Advertisement
NewsWorldUS aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln ‘struck’, claims Iran
USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN

US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln ‘struck’, claims Iran

As the Iran-Israel-US war escalates, bold revelations come from Iran. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they have ‘struck’ the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, retaliating for US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 08:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln ‘struck’, claims Iran(Image: X)

In a statement via local media, the Guards said the carrier was hit by four ballistic missiles, vowing that “land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of terrorist aggressors,”, per the Times of Israel.

While there has been no confirmation from US Navy or the White House.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class carrier, has been stationed in the Arabian Sea and northern Indian Ocean since early January 2026 as part of a US military buildup amid rising Iran tensions.


 

