US Aircraft Catches Fire Pre-Takeoff; Dramatic Evacuation Unfolds On Viral Video

New Delhi: A major aviation mishap was narrowly avoided at Denver International Airport when an American Airlines flight headed to Miami was forced to halt its takeoff after a landing gear failure sparked a fire and sent smoke billowing across the runway.

Emergency crews responded swiftly, evacuating all 173 passengers onboard. Officials reported that one individual sustained a minor injury during the evacuation.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating as flight AA-3023, was scheduled to depart at approximately 2:45 p.m. local time on Saturday when the issue occurred. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later described the incident as a “possible landing gear malfunction.”

Footage from the scene showed a chaotic evacuation, with terrified passengers sliding down emergency chutes while flames and thick smoke poured from the underside of the plane.

Emergency responders, including Denver Fire Department personnel and airport rescue teams, were quickly mobilised to the scene.

According to a statement from the airport, the fire occurred while the aircraft was still on the runway. Five passengers were evaluated at the site, and one was transported for further medical attention. The fire was officially declared extinguished by 5:10 p.m.

American Airlines later attributed the problem to a maintenance issue involving a tire on the landing gear. “All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service for inspection,” the airline said in an official statement. Passengers were transported to the terminal by shuttle buses after evacuation.

This marks the second fire-related event involving a Boeing 737-800 series aircraft at Denver Airport in just five months. In March, another American Airlines flight, this one bound for Dallas, caught fire on the tarmac, raising concerns over maintenance and safety standards.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the latest incident to determine the exact cause and ensure future preventive measures are in place.

