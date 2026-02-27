Advertisement
NewsWorldUS Ambassador to Israel asks expats to leave 'today' amid Iran tensions
US-IRAN TENSIONS

US Ambassador to Israel asks expats to leave 'today' amid Iran tensions

In recent developments in the Middle East amid escalating US-Iran tensions, US embassy in Israel has asked its staff to leave 'today'. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US Ambassador to Israel asks expats to leave 'today' amid Iran tensions

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee asked embassy staff on Friday to leave the country ‘today’ if they wish.

In a 10:24 am email to US mission employees, he wrote that they should book any available flights to Washington, stressing "the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of the country," as per the New York Times.

"There is no need to panic," he wrote, "but for those desiring to leave, it's important to make plans to depart sooner rather than later” he added.

The move can be widely seen as a precautionary measure as Iran vows to strike US military bases in the region as legitimate targets if the US initiates any attacks, endangering tens of thousands of US troops.

Tehran has also threatened Israel, potentially igniting another full-scale war across the Middle East.

Trump demands Iran fully halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its long-range missile program, and end support for regional militias. Iran insists it will only negotiate nuclear matters, claiming its atomic program serves entirely peaceful purposes.

Earlier, on February 19, Trump gave Iran 15 days to strike a deal. While Iran insists talks focus only on its nuclear program, the US demands curbs on Tehran's missile program and support for extremist groups.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Trump's team will require Iran to dismantle its three main nuclear sites and surrender all remaining enriched uranium to the United States.

While Iran stands to refuse Washington’s ‘excessive demands’, on Friday Iran said that the US must drop its "excessive demands" to reach any deal, dampening optimism from talks viewed as a final push to avoid war.

A prior negotiation effort collapsed last June when Israel struck Iran, sparking a 12-day war that drew brief US involvement in bombing Iranian nuclear sites.







 

