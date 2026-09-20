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  • /US analyst flagged Iran school years before strike- so why did the warning vanish?

US analyst flagged Iran school years before strike- so why did the warning vanish?

Satellite records showed a primary school by 2017. An analyst flagged it in 2019. Discover why the warning never reached the military targeting system.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 10:15 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
US analyst flagged Iran school years before strike- so why did the warning vanish?
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. Minab elementary school attack and US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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