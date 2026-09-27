/US and China agree on tariff relief on $30 bn goods, launch new AI dialogue

The United States and China have agreed on more favourable tariff treatment for USD 30 billion worth of non-sensitive goods in each direction and launched a new dialogue on emerging technologies, as Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a three-day visit to the US.
The agreements were outlined in a White House fact sheet issued after Xi's meetings with US President Donald Trump. As part of the deal, the two countries operationalised the US-China Board of Trade and the US-China Board of Investment, both of which were established during the leaders' May 2026 summit in Beijing.
Under the Board of Trade, Washington and Beijing reached consensus on recommendations for more favourable tariff treatment covering USD 30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction. The board has also set up a working group to address market access barriers affecting agricultural trade.
US exports covered by the arrangement include agricultural products, fish and seafood, logs and wood, cosmetics and medical devices. Chinese goods covered include small appliances, toys, holiday decorations and children's car seats.
The White House said China would import at least 10 million metric tonnes of US coal in 2027 and 2028.
The two sides are also continuing discussions over shortages of rare earths and other critical minerals, with the aim of restoring shipments to "appropriate levels", according to the fact sheet.
The US-China Board of Investment will focus on investment opportunities and barriers, while providing a formal channel for addressing commercially significant investment-related issues.
Washington and Beijing also agreed to build what they described as a "constructive relationship of strategic stability", based on "respect, fairness, and reciprocity". The two countries also agreed to support each other as hosts of the G20 and APEC.
The talks also produced an agreement on emerging technologies. The two countries agreed to use the term "super intelligence" (SI) for applicable technologies and established the US-China Super Intelligence (SI) Dialogue to discuss their potential risks and benefits.
The first follow-up exchange is expected by November 2026. Washington and Beijing will also establish a bilateral communication channel to deal with incidents involving SI technologies.
Trump and Xi also discussed Russia, North Korea and Iran. They agreed that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and that "no country or institution can impose tolls on international waterways."
The leaders also recalled the US-China alliance during the Second World War, while Trump advocated trilateral arms control talks involving the US, Russia and China.
Xi's three-day visit ended on Friday, with the Chinese President returning to Beijing on Saturday.
Trump said he was looking ahead to his next meeting with Xi, with the two leaders due to meet again in China in November and at the G20 summit in Miami in December.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "President Xi and Madam Peng have just left D.C., heading for China. The meeting was one of Friendship, Strength, and Success, for both China and the U.S.A. We will be meeting again in November, in China, and then at the G20 in December, in Miami, Florida. Much has been, and will be, accomplished. I look forward to our next meeting!"
Xi's visit marked his second meeting with Trump in less than six months. It was also the first visit by a Chinese president to the White House in more than a decade and the first time a Chinese leader has made two formal state visits to the United States.
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