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US and China agree on tariff relief on $30 bn goods, launch new AI dialogue

As part of the deal, the two countries operationalised the US-China Board of Trade and the US-China Board of Investment, both of which were established during the leaders' May 2026 summit in Beijing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
US and China agree on tariff relief on $30 bn goods, launch new AI dialogue
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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